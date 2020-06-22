UrduPoint.com
WHO Reports Over 183,000 New COVID-19 Cases Globally As Total Surpasses 8.7 Million

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 12:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) The global cumulative toll of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed 8.7 million, with 183,020 cases recorded over the past day, the World Health Organization said in its daily situation report on Sunday.

Over the past 24 hours, 4,743 people died from COVID-19 worldwide, taking the death toll to 461,715 fatalities, according to the report.

The cumulative global toll of confirmed cases has now reached 8,708,008, as stated in the report.

The plurality of cases and deaths ” 4.3 million and 219,144, respectively ” remain concentrated in the Americas. The United States continues being the country with the highest single count of cases and fatalities ” 2.2 million and 118,895, respectively.

