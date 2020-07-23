UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Reports Over 202,000 New COVID-19 Cases Globally As Total Surpasses 14.7Mln

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 01:10 AM

WHO Reports Over 202,000 New COVID-19 Cases Globally as Total Surpasses 14.7Mln

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) The global cumulative toll of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed 14.7 million, with 202,726 cases recorded over the past day, the World Health Organization said in its daily situation report on Wednesday.

The daily increment in coronavirus-related deaths worldwide has for weeks been steadily around 4,000.

Over the past 24 hours, 4,286 people died from COVID-19, taking the global death toll to 612,054 people, according to the report.

The cumulative global toll of confirmed cases has now reached 14,765,256, as stated in the report.

Most cases and deaths ” 7.8 million and close to 314,000, respectively ” remain concentrated in the Americas. The United States continues to be the country with the highest single count of cases and fatalities ” 3.8 million and over 140,000, respectively.

Related Topics

World Died United States From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Green Petrochem announces expansion plan in Hamriy ..

44 minutes ago

Bpifrance ready to deploy 4.2 billion euros in fir ..

1 hour ago

UAE telecom subscribers hit 22.111 mln by end of M ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed highlights importance of cyber ..

2 hours ago

Modon completes awarding of all infrastructure dev ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King Abdullah of Jordan discuss ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.