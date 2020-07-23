WHO Reports Over 202,000 New COVID-19 Cases Globally as Total Surpasses 14.7Mln

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) The global cumulative toll of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed 14.7 million, with 202,726 cases recorded over the past day, the World Health Organization said in its daily situation report on Wednesday.

The daily increment in coronavirus-related deaths worldwide has for weeks been steadily around 4,000.

Over the past 24 hours, 4,286 people died from COVID-19, taking the global death toll to 612,054 people, according to the report.

The cumulative global toll of confirmed cases has now reached 14,765,256, as stated in the report.

Most cases and deaths ” 7.8 million and close to 314,000, respectively ” remain concentrated in the Americas. The United States continues to be the country with the highest single count of cases and fatalities ” 3.8 million and over 140,000, respectively.