WHO Reports Over 213,000 New COVID-19 Cases Globally As Total Surpasses 14.5Mln

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 12:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The global cumulative toll of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed 14.5 million, with 213,637 cases recorded over the past day, the World Health Organization said in its daily situation report on Tuesday.

Over the past 24 hours, 4,083 people died from COVID-19 worldwide, taking the death toll to 607,781 people, according to the report.

The cumulative global toll of confirmed cases has now reached 14,562,550, as stated in the report.

Most cases and deaths ” 7.7 million and over 311,000, respectively ” remain concentrated in the Americas. The United States continues being the country with the highest single count of cases and fatalities ” 3.7 million and nearly 140,000, respectively.

More Stories From World

