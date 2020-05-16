WHO Reports Over 5,000 New COVID-19 Deaths Globally With Total Nearing 300,000

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) Over 90,000 coronavirus infection cases have been confirmed worldwide over the past 24 hours, and more than 5,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the given period, the World Health Organization said.

The global case count has increased by 90,269 to a cumulative total of 4,338,658 cases, according to the latest situation report.

The death toll has increased by 5,073 in the 24-hour period to late Friday, taking the total to 297,119 fatalities.

The plurality of cases ” over 1.86 million ” remain concentrated in North and Central America. The United States continues being the country with the highest single count of cases (1.36 million) and fatalities (82,119).