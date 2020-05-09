WHO Reports Over 5,400 New COVID-19 Deaths Globally as Total Nears 260,000

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2020) More than 87,000 coronavirus infection cases have been confirmed worldwide over the past 24 hours, and more than 5,400 people have died from COVID-19 in the given period, the World Health Organization said on Friday.

The global case count has increased by 87,729 to a cumulative total of 3,759,967 cases, according to the latest situation report.

The death toll has increased by 5,429 in the 24-hour period to late Friday, taking the total to 259,474 fatalities.

The plurality of cases ” 1.65 million ” remain concentrated in Europe. The United States continues being the country with the highest single count of cases (1.2 million) and fatalities (67,146).