UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Reports Over 6,600 New COVID-19 Deaths Globally As Total Surpasses 294,000

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 04:00 AM

WHO Reports Over 6,600 New COVID-19 Deaths Globally as Total Surpasses 294,000

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) About 78,000 coronavirus infection cases have been confirmed worldwide over the past 24 hours, and 6,600 people have died from COVID-19 in the given period, the World Health Organization said.

The global case count has increased by 77,965 to a cumulative total of 4,248,389 cases, according to the latest situation report.

The death toll has increased by 6,647 in the 24-hour period to late Thursday, taking the total to 294,046 fatalities.

The plurality of cases ” over 1.8 million ” remain concentrated in North and Central America. The United States continues being the country with the highest single count of cases (1.34 million) and fatalities (80,695).

Related Topics

World Died United States From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima donates for COVID-19 elderly patien ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Health Authority deploys advanced mobile tes ..

2 hours ago

Department of Economic Development directs commerc ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima sends congratulatory message markin ..

3 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan leads religious leade ..

3 hours ago

MBRGIâ€™s Healthcare &amp; Disease Control project ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.