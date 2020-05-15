WHO Reports Over 6,600 New COVID-19 Deaths Globally as Total Surpasses 294,000

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) About 78,000 coronavirus infection cases have been confirmed worldwide over the past 24 hours, and 6,600 people have died from COVID-19 in the given period, the World Health Organization said.

The global case count has increased by 77,965 to a cumulative total of 4,248,389 cases, according to the latest situation report.

The death toll has increased by 6,647 in the 24-hour period to late Thursday, taking the total to 294,046 fatalities.

The plurality of cases ” over 1.8 million ” remain concentrated in North and Central America. The United States continues being the country with the highest single count of cases (1.34 million) and fatalities (80,695).