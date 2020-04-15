UrduPoint.com
WHO Reports Over 71,000 New COVID-19 Cases Globally As Total Nears 1.9 Mln

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 01:40 AM

WHO Reports Over 71,000 New COVID-19 Cases Globally as Total Nears 1.9 Mln

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The number of people infected with the new coronavirus worldwide has surpassed 1.8 million with 71,779 cases verified over the past 24 hours, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a fresh situation report on Tuesday.

According to the update, the global count of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 1,844,863, with the majority of them concentrated in Europe (943,272) and the Americas (644,986).

The death toll has grown by 5,369 cases over the past day to a total of 117,021 fatalities, the report read.

