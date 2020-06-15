UrduPoint.com
WHO Reports Over 7.6Mln COVID-19 Cases Globally, Death Toll Tops 427,000

Mon 15th June 2020 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) The global number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection has surpassed 7.6 million, with over 427,000 fatalities being reported since the start of the outbreak, according to the latest data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday.

The cumulative global toll of confirmed cases has increased by 137,526 over the past day, down from 142,672 the day before, to 7,690,708, according to the WHO.

Over the past 24 hours, 4,281 people died from COVID-19 worldwide, down from 5,055 the day before, taking the death toll to 427,630.

The majority of cases and deaths ” 3.71 million and 199,252, respectively ” are still concentrated in the Americas. The United States remains the worst-hit country having the highest single count of cases, over 2 million, and fatalities, 114,466.

