WHO Reports Record High Increase in Global COVID Toll of Over 284,000 Cases

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) The past 24 hours saw the global cumulative coronavirus tally increase by a record high of 284,196 cases, taking the total case count to over 15.2 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily situation report on Friday.

The daily increase in coronavirus-related deaths worldwide has for weeks been steadily around 4,000.

Over the past day, 9,753 people died, taking the global death toll to 628,903, according to the WHO.

The cumulative global toll of confirmed cases has now reached 15,296,926, as stated in the report.

Almost half of all cases are concentrated in three countries: the United States with 3.9 million cases and over 142,000 deaths, Brazil with 2.2 million cases and nearly 83,000 deaths, and India with 1.3 million cases and over 30,000 deaths.