WHO Reports Record Single-Day Rise In Global COVID-19 Cases, Up By Over 338,000

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 12:00 AM

WHO Reports Record Single-Day Rise in Global COVID-19 Cases, Up by Over 338,000

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) reported a record one-day spike in global COVID-19 cases on Thursday after 338,779 new infections have been detected.

The Americas and Europe account for most of the new cases - 122,715 and 96,996 respectively.

In total, more than 36 million people have been infected with the virus worldwide since the onset of the pandemic. Over 1 million of them have died.

More Stories From World

