GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) The spokesperson for the World Health Organization (WHO), Margaret Harris, said on Tuesday that the daily COVID-19 rates in Eastern Europe, including Russia, are increasing, unlike in Western Europe, as the Russian coronavirus response center reports a decrease in the daily rate for the third day in a row.

Russia has so far registered 423,741 COVID-19 cases and 5,037 fatalities. On May 30 and 31, the daily increase was at 2.3 percent, on Monday it was down to 2.2 percent, and earlier on Tuesday, the center reported it at the level of 2.1 percent.

"At the moment, in Europe, in Western Europe, we are seeing a steady decline.

It is not speedy but there is a steady decline in new cases being reported daily, so that means that the number of new cases are still significant but the number reported each day is coming down except for Russia and Eastern Europe where we are still seeing the rise," Harris said during a briefing, without providing any statistical data for Russia.

WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic in early spring. To date, more than 6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with almost 370,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.