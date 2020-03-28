UrduPoint.com
WHO Representative Admits COVID-19 In Russia Might Start Declining In May

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 04:36 PM

The representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Russia, Melita Vujnovic, said on Saturday that she concurred with the Russian Health Ministry in that the spread of COVID-19 in the country will start receding by May, subject to people's behavior

Earlier this week, the health ministry's chief epidemiologist Nikolay Briko opined in an interview with Russian media that the spread of COVID-19 in Russia would start diminishing sometime between the end of April and the beginning of May in line with general epidemiological patterns typical of acute severe respiratory infections, including influenza,

"Yes, I agree, but all depends on how people behave," Vujnovic said during the The Next 20 Years online forum,� broadcast on the Roscongress Foundation's website.

