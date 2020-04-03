WHO Representative Says COVID-19 Pandemic Has Not Yet Peaked in Russia

The COVID-19 epidemic in Russia has not reached its turning point, Melita Vujnovic, the representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in the country, said on Friday

"If we look at the epidemiological curve we will see that it has been moving very slowly, even more slowly than in other countries, for almost three weeks. Let's not talk about European countries or any other scenario, because, as we see, the epidemic develops differently in different countries.

But it has been growing less sharply in Russia," Vujnovic told journalists.

She noted that the curve started to rise after March 22, but slowly, giving Russia time to adopt additional preventive measures.

"We cannot say that the epidemic is speeding up, but it is constantly growing, it has not peaked yet. Now there is a colossal opportunity to return to the previous curve that used to be much slower," Vujnovic added.

There are 4,149 confirmed cases in the country, according to the Health Ministry.