WHO Representative Says Mutated COVID-19 Unlikely To Affect Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 03:28 PM

The new type of coronavirus strain will not affect the pandemic, WHO Representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) The new type of coronavirus strain will not affect the pandemic, WHO Representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic said on Tuesday.

"At this moment, we do not see a situation where the virus has changed so much that it changes its behavior, and will even change the pandemic," Vujnovic told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The WHO representative said that changes in the virus were normal, adding that it was very important to understand that not every change in the genome of a virus means a change in its behavior.

Vujnovic noted that many variants of the virus have been detected so far, but there were no significant change in its lethality.

According to the WHO representative, the vaccine has a carrier, a basic technology and an additional antigen, among its characteristic features.

Vujnovic added that it is not difficult to change the antigen if an effective vaccine is developed.

On Saturday, UK health officials announced that the country had identified a new variant of the coronavirus that is 70 percent more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 virus strains. Although, the new strain of the coronavirus is said to infect more easily, it does not appear to be more deadly or pose any threats to vaccines.

Many countries have suspended passenger travel to and from the United Kingdom in a bid to prevent the import of the new virus strain.

