WHO Representative to Russia Not Ruling Out Inoculation With Russian Coronavirus Vaccine

World Health Organization (WHO) Representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic said on Thursday she could get inoculated against COVID-19 with a Russian vaccine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) World Health Organization (WHO) Representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic said on Thursday she could get inoculated against COVID-19 with a Russian vaccine.

"[I will use a vaccine] that is available in the country where I am.

If I am in Russia, then I will [get vaccinated] here. If am at at home in Serbia, then I will use the vaccine that is available there. I always get inoculated with a vaccine that is available in the country of staying," the WHO official told Echo of Moscow radio station, when asked which vaccine she would choose.