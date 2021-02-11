UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Representative To Russia Vujnovic Got Inoculated Against COVID-19 With Russian Vaccine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 01:20 PM

WHO Representative to Russia Vujnovic Got Inoculated Against COVID-19 With Russian Vaccine

World Health Organization (WHO) Representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic told Sputnik on Thursday she got vaccinated against the coronavirus with one of the two vaccines approved in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) World Health Organization (WHO) Representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic told Sputnik on Thursday she got vaccinated against the coronavirus with one of the two vaccines approved in the country.

"Vaccination, like any other medical intervention, must be an individual decision of every person.

In compliance with the national policy of COVID-19 vaccination in the Russian Federation, the country where I am currently staying, I got vaccinated with one of the vaccines approved at the national level," Vujnovic said.

The WHO representative added she was feeling fine.

"As for decisions by other people, it is up to every person to decide, as this is related to confidential private life," Vujnovic stressed.

Russia has registered two vaccines against the coronavirus so far: Sputnik V, which was the first vaccine to be registered in the world, and EpiVacCorona.

Related Topics

World Russia Fine Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 15,038 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

40 seconds ago

Education is the stronger weapon: Shaista Khoso

42 seconds ago

Portugal Registers 1st Two Cases of Brazilian COVI ..

44 seconds ago

Two Killed, Four Injured in Fire in Paris - Report ..

47 seconds ago

Online registration for tickets of PSL 6th edition ..

13 minutes ago

Special search, rescue mission to find missing cli ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.