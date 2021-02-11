WHO Representative to Russia Vujnovic Got Inoculated Against COVID-19 With Russian Vaccine

(@FahadShabbir)

World Health Organization (WHO) Representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic told Sputnik on Thursday she got vaccinated against the coronavirus with one of the two vaccines approved in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) World Health Organization (WHO) Representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic told Sputnik on Thursday she got vaccinated against the coronavirus with one of the two vaccines approved in the country.

"Vaccination, like any other medical intervention, must be an individual decision of every person.

In compliance with the national policy of COVID-19 vaccination in the Russian Federation, the country where I am currently staying, I got vaccinated with one of the vaccines approved at the national level," Vujnovic said.

The WHO representative added she was feeling fine.

"As for decisions by other people, it is up to every person to decide, as this is related to confidential private life," Vujnovic stressed.

Russia has registered two vaccines against the coronavirus so far: Sputnik V, which was the first vaccine to be registered in the world, and EpiVacCorona.