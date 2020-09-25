UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Resourcing, Regulations Must Be Considered To Resolve Shortcomings - India's UN Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 12:20 PM

WHO Resourcing, Regulations Must Be Considered to Resolve Shortcomings - India's UN Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) needs to look at resourcing and regulatory parameters in order to address issues and become more effective, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations T.S. Tirumurti told Sputnik.

"Every institution must evolve to meet the needs of its time," Tirumurti said on Thursday. "Therefore, we need to consider the resourcing and regulatory parameters set out for the World Health Organization to address and resolve shortcomings so as to make the Organization more effective for the current time."

Tirumurti also pointed out that all multilateral institutions need to undergo reformation to remain "purpose-built.

"

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly accused the WHO of being biased in favor of China and of having failed to respond immediately to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. In April, the US leader announced a temporary freeze of the US funding for the WHO and warned that the freeze would become permanent unless the organization committed to major changes within the 30 days.

In late May, Trump announced that Washington was terminating its relationship with the WHO and redirecting funds to other global health needs.

The WHO has in the recent months been facing criticism over its response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

India World United Nations China Washington Trump April May All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Five-day weather forecast

39 minutes ago

SC orders to make report on APS public

57 minutes ago

UK’s Conservative Friends of Kashmir re-launched

1 hour ago

PM to virtually address UNGA today

2 hours ago

Editorial: The future of farming may lie in the UA ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 25, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.