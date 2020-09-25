(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) needs to look at resourcing and regulatory parameters in order to address issues and become more effective, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations T.S. Tirumurti told Sputnik.

"Every institution must evolve to meet the needs of its time," Tirumurti said on Thursday. "Therefore, we need to consider the resourcing and regulatory parameters set out for the World Health Organization to address and resolve shortcomings so as to make the Organization more effective for the current time."

Tirumurti also pointed out that all multilateral institutions need to undergo reformation to remain "purpose-built.

"

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly accused the WHO of being biased in favor of China and of having failed to respond immediately to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. In April, the US leader announced a temporary freeze of the US funding for the WHO and warned that the freeze would become permanent unless the organization committed to major changes within the 30 days.

In late May, Trump announced that Washington was terminating its relationship with the WHO and redirecting funds to other global health needs.

The WHO has in the recent months been facing criticism over its response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.