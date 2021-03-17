UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Reviewing Data, Recommends AstraZeneca Covid Jabs Continue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 08:51 PM

WHO reviewing data, recommends AstraZeneca Covid jabs continue

The World Health Organization said Wednesday its experts were still reviewing safety data on the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine following concerns around blood clots but recommended that injection programmes continue

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :The World Health Organization said Wednesday its experts were still reviewing safety data on the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine following concerns around blood clots but recommended that injection programmes continue.

While millions of doses of the vaccine have been administered, small numbers of people have developed blood clots, prompting countries including the EU's three largest nations -- Germany, France and Italy -- to suspend injections.

"The WHO Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety is carefully assessing the latest available safety data," the UN health agency said in a statement.

"At this time, WHO considers that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh its risks and recommends that vaccinations continue." It said that once the committee had completed its review, the WHO would immediately communicate its findings.

The European Union's medicines regulator on Tuesday insisted there was no evidence linking the jab to blood clots -- termed thromboembolic events -- after several nations suspended the shot over health fears.

The WHO said that in mass vaccination campaigns, it was routine for countries to flag up potential adverse events after people have been immunised.

"This does not necessarily mean that the events are linked to vaccination itself, but it is good practice to investigate them. It also shows that the surveillance system works and that effective controls are in place," it said.

"Vaccination against Covid-19 will not reduce illness or deaths from other causes.

"Thromboembolic events are known to occur frequently. Venous thromboembolism is the third most common cardiovascular disease globally."The WHO said it was in regular contact with the EU's European Medicines Agency and regulators around the world for the latest information on Covid-19 vaccine safety.

Related Topics

World United Nations France European Union Germany Italy From Blood Million

Recent Stories

UK's Johnson says he will have AztraZeneca jab, di ..

2 minutes ago

What's at stake when Moscow hosts Afghan peace tal ..

2 minutes ago

Denmark cracks down on 'non-Western' neighbourhood ..

2 minutes ago

Rehman Malik terms his party's stance over resigna ..

2 minutes ago

Spain probes death of patient after AstraZeneca ja ..

4 minutes ago

Swashbuckling Gurbaz stars in Afghanistan's Twenty ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.