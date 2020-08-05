WHO, Russian Officials Discussing Possible Prequalification of COVID Vaccine- Spokesperson

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The World Health Organization (WHO) maintains a close contact with the Russian authorities on the prequalification of a vaccine against the COVID-19 currently being developed in Russia, Communications Officer of WHO Regional Office for Europe Catharina de Kat told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) maintains a close contact with the Russian authorities on the prequalification of a vaccine against the COVID-19 currently being developed in Russia, Communications Officer of WHO Regional Office for Europe Catharina de Kat told Sputnik.

"WHO is in close contact with the Russian health authorities and discussions are ongoing with respect to possible WHO prequalification of the vaccine. Prequalification of any vaccine by WHO includes rigorous review and assessment of all required safety and efficacy data gathered through clinical trials," de Kat said.

WHO went on to commend Russia for an excellent track record in the development of the vaccines.

"The Russian Federation has an excellent tradition in vaccination production and uptake. For example, the yellow fever vaccine produced by Russia is prequalified by WHO, domestically produced vaccines were responsible for eradicating polio from the country, and the final phase of global smallpox eradication led by WHO was achieved thanks to a donation of 1 million doses of Russian-produced smallpox vaccine," the spokesperson underlined.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund said Monday it was expecting Russia's first vaccine against COVID-19 to be registered within 10 days. The Russian Defense Ministry reported on the same day that volunteers for its vaccine, developed jointly with the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, demonstrated immune response without any side effects.

Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko said on Saturday that the country was planning to begin mass vaccination in October.

On Tuesday, WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier called reports on the Russian vaccine against COVID-19 "great news," but noted that it was important for it to go through all stages of the research and trials.

On the WHO website, Gamaleya's vaccine candidate is said to have completed Phase One out of three.