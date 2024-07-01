Who Said What After England Beat Slovakia In Euro 2024 Last 16
Muhammad Irfan Published July 01, 2024 | 01:10 AM
Gelsenkirchen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Who said what after England needed an injury-time Jude Bellingham equaliser and then extra time to beat Slovakia 2-1 in their Euro 2024 last 16 match on Sunday:
"That's the desire and the attitude from the boys.
It looked tough for a second there but you keep going... Jude does what Jude does and what an unbelievable goal."
-- England captain Harry Kane after his side left it late to overcome Slovakia
""One of the best in our country's history, I reckon."
-- Kane on Bellingham's 95th-minute overhead kick equaliser
