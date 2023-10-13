New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Who said what at the Cricket World Cup on Thursday, the eighth day of the 2023 tournament:

"I mean the technology favoured us today."

-- South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada on the controversial dismissals of Australian batsmen Steve Smith and Marcus Stoinis as the five-champions slumped to their heaviest World Cup defeat.

"It was certainly confusing and I'm sure we'll get clarity or we're going to seek for clarity because it's a World Cup and we don't want small decisions that can be avoided to change the outcomes of games."

-- Australia's Marnus Labuschagne on the two dismissals.

"Not much needs to be said tonight, everyone's hurting."

-- Australia skipper Pat Cummins after his team's loss, their second of the World Cup.

"I'm sick of watching him score runs, feels like it happened a lot against us. He's a superstar."

-- Australia's Glenn Maxwell on Quinton de Kock who scored 109 on Thursday.

"We love the All Blacks, you know coming from New Zealand obviously rugby is our number one game and so I think everybody in the squad are pretty passionate about rugby and following their journey at the moment at the World Cup and the success that they've had."

-- New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson on his hopes for a cricket and rugby world title double for his country.

"We have to be cautious with these bookings, because our Primary aim is patient care. We can't just hand out a bed to watch the match. But we can't deny check-ups for patients with medical history."

-- A doctor in Ahmedabad telling AFP how Indian fans are staying in a local hospital and booking medical check-ups ahead of Saturday's big game with Pakistan. Staying in the hospital works out cheaper than staying in hotels where some rates have been jacked up seven times the normal price.

afp