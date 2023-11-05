New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Who said what at the Cricket World Cup on Sunday, the 32nd day of the 2023 tournament:

"Every opportunity to play for India is a big one, to be able to ton up on my birthday is a stuff of dreams."

-- Virat Kohli on equalling Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI centuries on his 35th birthday.

"Well played Virat. It took me 365 days to go from 49 to 50 earlier this year. I hope you go from 49 to 50 and break my record in the next few days. Congratulations!"

-- Tendulkar, who celebrated his 50th birthday in April, on Twitter, formerly X.

"Tendulkar's message is quite special. It's all too much to take in for now. It's a huge honour to equal my hero's record. He's perfection with the bat. It's an emotional moment."

-- Kohli on Tendulkar's message

"This is the best birthday gift from Virat Kohli to the fans of team India & entire cricket fraternity.

-- Former Pakistan player Shahid Afridi on X.

"We know the challenge, know the narrative around us while chasing. Didn't do it any justice today."

-- South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma after India bowled out his team for 83 to suffer a 243-run defeat.

"Why would I congratulate him?"

-- Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis when asked if he'd like to pay tribute to Kohli.

"Obviously, today when we came, we were wearing masks, and we were told to wear masks. But it depends exactly what the outside index is, and then we'll make a call on it."

-- Sri Lanka team manager Mahinda Halangoda on the possible measures that players may take on Monday to combat New Delhi's air pollution in the game against Bangladesh.