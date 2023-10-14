Who said what at the Rugby World Cup

Marseille, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Who said what as Argentia beat Wales 29-17 in the Rugby World Cup quarter-final in Marseille on Saturday:

"Wales are a really good and tough team as they always are. We knew it was going to be very tight. We like to be a team that fights for everything. (It was) far from perfect but we are going to Paris."

-- Argentina captain Julian Montoya on the Pumas' disjointed performance in coming back from 10-0 and 17-12 down to win.

"We need to keep going and keep going, and that at some time the game would open for us."

-- Argentina wing Emiliano Boffelli on what head coach Michael Cheika had said at half-time with the team trailing 10-6.

"We started reasonably well and got to 10-0 but gave away a couple of penalties. Argentina were tough and stayed in the fight and you have got to give them credit and congratulate them.

They hung in there. We probably weren't at our best but we were up against a good side who took their chances."

-- Wales head coach Warren Gatland on how the team let slip their winning position.

"We knew they were going to be a physical team but discipline and a couple of errors let us down. We let them into our half and they capitalised on that. We let them have more possession and they got points out of it. It is a devastating result."

-- Wales captain Jac Morgan on what went wrong in the second half.

"The emotions are running high at the moment, we're gutted as a group from missing out on the final four, all the work we've done over the past four months to get to this point."

-- Wales replacement hooker Dewi Lake on the disappointment of being knocked out.