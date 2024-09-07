Who said what on day 12 of the US Open

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Who said what at the US Open on Friday, the 12th day of the 2024 tournament at Flushing Meadows:

"Does he have any weaknesses? Maybe he's too nice!"

-- Jack Draper on Jannik Sinner after losing to his close friend in the semi-finals

"There are some feelings you have with certain players, and he is one of them. Everyone has his own time and way and path. But I'm sure he's potentially winning some big titles in the future."

-- Sinner backs Draper to become a Grand Slam title winner

"He overwhelmed me at the start and I was freaking out a little."

-- Taylor Fritz after defeating Frances Tiafoe to make the final

"It's tough to swallow, it's going to hurt. I thought I was the better player but in the fourth set I had some cramps. My body kind of shut down on me.

Probably to do with nerves."

-- Tiafoe on his five-set loss after twice being ahead in the semi-final

"My boyfriend checked where we can do it. He found a spot here and he just booked an appointment for Wednesday. He told me that. I was, like, okay, yeah, let's go. We actually set a date, but I had to play semi-finals on Wednesday, and I said, okay, maybe next time. And, yeah, didn't happen. But, yeah, we're going to do it somewhere somehow."

-- Women's doubles champion Lyudmyla Kichenok on cancelling her planned wedding in New York to fiance Stas Khmarsky when it clashed with her semi-final

"I just came to Jelena after the first point and told her, Just remember, you are Jelena Ostapenko, you are the best. You have to win it."

-- Kichenok hailing partner Jelena Ostapenko for serving out for victory in the doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Zhang Shuai