Who Said What On Day 12 Of The US Open
Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2024 | 10:21 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Who said what at the US Open on Friday, the 12th day of the 2024 tournament at Flushing Meadows:
"Does he have any weaknesses? Maybe he's too nice!"
-- Jack Draper on Jannik Sinner after losing to his close friend in the semi-finals
"There are some feelings you have with certain players, and he is one of them. Everyone has his own time and way and path. But I'm sure he's potentially winning some big titles in the future."
-- Sinner backs Draper to become a Grand Slam title winner
"He overwhelmed me at the start and I was freaking out a little."
-- Taylor Fritz after defeating Frances Tiafoe to make the final
"It's tough to swallow, it's going to hurt. I thought I was the better player but in the fourth set I had some cramps. My body kind of shut down on me.
Probably to do with nerves."
-- Tiafoe on his five-set loss after twice being ahead in the semi-final
"My boyfriend checked where we can do it. He found a spot here and he just booked an appointment for Wednesday. He told me that. I was, like, okay, yeah, let's go. We actually set a date, but I had to play semi-finals on Wednesday, and I said, okay, maybe next time. And, yeah, didn't happen. But, yeah, we're going to do it somewhere somehow."
-- Women's doubles champion Lyudmyla Kichenok on cancelling her planned wedding in New York to fiance Stas Khmarsky when it clashed with her semi-final
"I just came to Jelena after the first point and told her, Just remember, you are Jelena Ostapenko, you are the best. You have to win it."
-- Kichenok hailing partner Jelena Ostapenko for serving out for victory in the doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Zhang Shuai
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2024
Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore
Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today
PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister
Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan
Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup
Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..
Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid
More Stories From World
-
New York Fashion Week opens with call to vote from Jill Biden9 seconds ago
-
'My body shut down', says Tiafoe after US Open heartbreak21 seconds ago
-
Venice set to award Golden Lion after star-filled competition29 seconds ago
-
Eagles beat Packers 34-29 in NFL's first season game in Brazil48 seconds ago
-
Fritz ends America's 15-year wait, sets up US Open final with Sinner1 minute ago
-
'Wonderful, weird world' takes Kenya's Dennis to last-gasp Paralympics cycling1 minute ago
-
Brazil down Ecuador, Suarez farewell ends in stalemate2 minutes ago
-
Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper wilts11 minutes ago
-
Sinner into US Open final as Fritz, Tiafoe battle to end American drought11 minutes ago
-
Boeing's beleaguered Starliner coming home empty11 minutes ago
-
Bringing Sagan's 'Bonjour Tristesse' to modern moviegoers11 minutes ago
-
Ukrainians assail Russian war film at Venice fest11 minutes ago