Who said what on day nine of the US Open

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Who said what at the US Open on Tuesday, the ninth day of the 2024 tournament at Flushing Meadows:

"It's madness, it's crazy. What's going on?"

-- Frances Tiafoe on making the semi-finals

"I did nothing to deserve to win. It's as simple as that. Terrible. Just absolutely terrible by me."

-- Alexander Zverev on his quarter-final defeat to Taylor Fritz

"I think the mental coping I was doing was, well, every time I was in the quarters I played Djokovic. That was my way to protect my ego. But then I got a look at Wimbledon where I didn't play Novak in a quarter. I played Musetti and he outplayed me and I lost. I think that's when I was, like, okay, maybe that excuse doesn't quite work out anymore."

-- Taylor Fritz on how he coped with never previously getting past the quarter-final stage at the majors

"Naturally he's kind of a quiet, shy guy unless you start talking about tennis or gaming or fashion."

-- Fritz's coach Michael Russell

"He grew up as a kid doing odd jobs trying to make a penny and he worked really hard to get where he's at. He instilled a lot of the lessons that he's learned along the way into my siblings and I."

-- Emma Navarro on the influence of her father Ben Navarro, the founder of Sherman Financial Group, whose fortune is estimated by Forbes to be $1.

5 billion

"When you feel so bad with such negative thoughts, you want to leave because in the end you become an ant."

-- Paula Badosa after losing her semi-final to Navarro in straight sets having led 5-1 in the second set

"I was a complete disaster."

-- Badosa on her 6-2, 7-5 defeat

"She plays with a competitive grace that I think is somewhat lost in not just our sport but just in sports in general. I think she's so incredibly respectful of the game. She's so incredibly respectful of the person on the other side of the net."

-- Peter Ayers, the coach of Emma Navarro

"I'm sure they will put me on the prime time all the time. They will not put me late like here, I'm sure, and I will always get the court when I want, how long I want. This is the best thing because here is not easy to get the court. I have to fight a lot, even I'm seeded. I'm sure there will be my pictures in Wuhan."

-- Zheng Qinwen looking ahead to playing at home in China in October after her US Open exit

"I saw him there on the big screen. I was like, okay, I have to play my best tennis so he enjoys it. I have to show my skills, you know, slice skills, come to the net and all that stuff."

-- Aryna Sabalenka on realising that Roger Federer was amongst the spectators.