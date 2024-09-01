Who said what on day six of the US Open

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Who said what at the US Open on Saturday, the sixth day of the 2024 tournament at Flushing Meadows:

"I guess it is kind of awkward. I always feel a little weird. I'm not really sure what to do, if it looks normal. Maybe there is a little bit of an art to it. It reminds me of 'The Princess Diaries' when she's, like, 'You have to (wave) like this.' Maybe there's an art that we don't know about."

-- American Jessica Pegula on the knack of waving to the crowd on court

"Going far? Well, at the start of the tournament zero thoughts about that, honestly."

-- Czech Karolina Muchova, who missed nine months after undergoing wrist surgery but is in the fourth round of the US Open on a run that included an upset of former champion Naomi Osaka

"I think it's amazing to have a sporty family because from young you're sort of in that competitive environment, especially having an older brother as well who has always beaten you. Whether it's ping pong or tennis or anything, it really sort of builds that competitor in you until you beat them. For instance my brother, I think I played him once, and he beat me. He's going to always have that over me."

-- Briton Jack Draper on honing his tennis skills against family members

"It is obviously weird, but both of them obviously played the Olympic final. I think that's taken a lot out of them. It's taken a lot out of everyone, but they obviously made the finals, and it was emotional for both of them.

"Novak, that was probably his biggest goal ... Carlos, he's achieved so much this year winning the French, Wimbledon. I'm not surprised that they're probably feeling really tired and emotionally a bit drained."

-- Briton Jack Draper on the early exits of Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz

"Well, I play the number one in the world (next), so I don't know if I'm thinking, like, 'opportunity' too much. Different parts of the draws have opened up, but mine has not."

-- American Tommy Paul on his view of the early upsets of Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz

"My thing throughout my career has always been I wake up every day, something is hurting, but it was kind of manageable. And now, as I've gotten older, sometimes it's not as manageable.

"I really need to be careful and really need to take care of every single little thing, because that quickly becomes a big thing. Whereas before, a little thing here, a little thing there, it's all right, we kind of just push through it."

-- Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki on maintaining fitness now that she's a 34-year-old mother of two

"I felt a little bit clueless, to be honest. Every single shot, I just felt like I had to do something with it, because he was just on me. He was suffocating me."

-- Australian Christopher O'Connell, ranked 87, on his third-round loss to world number one Jannik Sinner