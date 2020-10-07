WHO Says 10-20% of COVID-19 Cases Responsible for About 80% of Transmission Events

The World Health Organization on Wednesday provided its estimation on the COVID-19 transition among population, stating that approximately 10 to 20 percent of cases were behind some 80 percent of all transmission incidents

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) The World Health Organization on Wednesday provided its estimation on the COVID-19 transition among population, stating that approximately 10 to 20 percent of cases were behind some 80 percent of all transmission incidents.

"We are working with partners and estimate that between 10 and 20 percent of cases are responsible for about 80 percent of transmission events, which is why we say that this operates in clusters and that its setting that is so important," Maria van Kerkhove, the WHO expert on epidemiology, said during a Q&A session with her colleague, Mike Ryan.

She reiterated that when the novel coronavirus was allowed to spread in enclosed spaces and long-term living facilities, it was likely to spread via singing and shouting as well as staying together for extended periods of time.

The World Health Organization has confirmed a total of more than 35.5 million cases, including over 1 million deaths.