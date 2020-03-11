WHO Says 10 People Dead in Attacks on Healthcare in Syria Since Beginning of Year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) At least nine healthcare-related attacks have occurred in Syria in 2020, which have resulted in 10 people dying and 35 being injured, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.

According to the organization, attacks on hospitals and medical professionals have become a staple of the humanitarian crisis in war-torn Syria.

"So far, in 2020, confirmed attacks on health in Syria are 9 - all of them in the northwest - resulting in 10 deaths and 35 injuries," the WHO's Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean said in a statement.

The WHO stated that 494 attacks on healthcare infrastructure took place in Syria from 2016 to 2019, amounting a total death toll of 470. Most of the attacks happened in the country's northwest. It added that the attacks peaked in 2016 but reached their lowest level in 2019 likely because the fighting in the country had begun to wind down.