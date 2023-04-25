UrduPoint.com

WHO Says 459 People Killed, Over 4,000 Injured In Sudan Clashes

WHO Says 459 People Killed, Over 4,000 Injured in Sudan Clashes

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Ongoing violent armed clashes between the Sudanese military and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group in Sudan have killed at least 459 people and injured 4,072 others as of April 24, the World Health Organization's (WHO) representative in Sudan, Dr. Nima Saeed Abid, said on Tuesday.

Dr. Nima told a briefing that the real figures were "undoubtedly" higher and confirmed that 14 attacks on medical facilities had taken place since the clashes unfolded in the country in mid-April. These attacks have killed eight people and injured two individuals, he also said, calling for the cessation of these assaults.

On April 15, violent clashes between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the powerful RSF broke out, with the epicenter in Khartoum. The military accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The parties have introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires since then, but they have not contributed to the settlement of the conflict yet.

The Sudanese Health Ministry on Friday put the overall death toll in the clashes at around 600 people.

More Stories From World

