WHO Says 6 Countries Reported New Coronavirus In Farmed Minks Since Start Of Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 08:57 PM

The new coronavirus has been detected at mink farms in six countries across the world Denmark, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Italy and the United States since the outbreak of the pandemic, the World Health Organization said in a press release

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) The new coronavirus has been detected at mink farms in six countries across the world Denmark, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Italy and the United States since the outbreak of the pandemic, the World Health Organization said in a press release.

"To date, six countries, namely Denmark, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Italy and the United States of America have reported SARS-CoV-2 in farmed minks to the World Organisation for Animal Health," the press release, issued on Friday, said.

According to the WHO, 214 people in Denmark have been infected with a mutated coronavirus strain from June to mid-October, including 12 cases of a unique variant reported earlier this week.

Minks were infected following exposure from people diagnosed with COVID-19.

"Preliminary findings indicate that this particular mink-associated variant identified in both minks and the 12 human cases has moderately decreased sensitivity to neutralizing antibodies," the WHO added.

Earlier this week, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen informed reporters that a mutated strain of coronavirus, which was identified on mink farms in the north of the country, had spread to humans. As a precautionary measure, up to 17 million minks will be culled to protect people amid concerns that it would risk the effectiveness of any future COVID-19 vaccines.

