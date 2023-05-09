UrduPoint.com

WHO Says 604 People Killed In Conflict-Torn Sudan, Over 5,000 Injured Since Mid-April

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2023 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) At least 604 people have been killed and 5,127 others wounded during the armed clashes between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group in Sudan, WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said on Tuesday.

"The latest casualty numbers from the Federal Ministry of Health of Sudan, as of no they have been 604 deaths and 5,127 injuries," Jasarevic told a UN briefing.

The spokesman also said that at least 28 attacks on the Sudanese healthcare facilities had been recorded since mid-April.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the RSF, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. The head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires but the conflict has not been settled yet.

