Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2022 | 09:26 PM

WHO Says 90% of World's Population Have Certain Level of COVID-19 Immunity

The World Health Organization estimates that at least 90% of the global population now have a relative level of immunity to COVID-19 due to vaccination or previous infection, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) The World Health Organization estimates that at least 90% of the global population now have a relative level of immunity to COVID-19 due to vaccination or previous infection, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

"WHO estimates that at least 90% of the world's population now has some level of immunity to SARS-CoV-2 due to prior infection or vaccination," he said at a virtual press conference on global health issues.

The WHO chief noted that the world was "much closer" to the end of the pandemic's emergency phase, however, there was still some progress to be made.

More than 500 variants of Omicron exist today and conditions for new variants remain, he added.

"Gaps in surveillance, testing, sequencing and vaccination are continuing to create the perfect conditions for a new variant of concern to emerge that could cause significant mortality," he said.

The WHO head also urged all countries to strengthen their anti-coronavirus efforts with respect to human rights.

As of December 1, there have been a total of 639 million WHO-confirmed COVID-19 cases globally, including 6.6 million deaths.

