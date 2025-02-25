Open Menu

WHO Says 92% Of Targeted Children Under Polio Campaign Vaccinated

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 04:20 PM

WHO says 92% of targeted children under polio campaign vaccinated

GENEVA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Tuesday that 92% of the targeted children in the ongoing polio vaccination campaign in Gaza have been vaccinated since the initiative began on Saturday.

WHO representative in the occupied Palestinian territory, Richard Peeperkorn, told a UN press briefing in Geneva that 547,848 children under the age of 10 have received the polio vaccine out of the 591,000 targeted.

"Despite some rain and cold, parents brought their children to the vaccination centers, while mobile teams actively reached out to communities," he said.

The campaign, launched to stop poliovirus circulation following positive environmental samples from Deir al Balah and Khan Younis, is supported by 1,660 vaccination teams and over 1,200 social mobilizers, he said.

More Stories From World