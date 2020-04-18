UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 04:10 AM

WHO Says About 140,000 People Died of COVID-19 Worldwide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) said that 139,378 people had died of COVID-19 worldwide, while the total number of confirmed cases had reached 2.074 million.

Within the past 24 hours, 82,967 new cases of the coronavirus and 8,493 fatalities have been registered, according to the WHO.

More than 1.05 million COVID-19 cases have been registered in Europe, while the United States remains the worst-hit country with 632,781 infected people.

At the same time, Johns Hopkins University says that more than 2.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 148,000 fatalities.

