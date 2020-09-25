UrduPoint.com
WHO Says Africa Escaped 'exponential' Rise In Cases

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 09:14 PM

Africa has escaped the "exponential" rise in coronavirus cases seen elsewhere probably due to low population density and a hot and humid climate, the UN health agency said

Brazzaville, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Africa has escaped the "exponential" rise in coronavirus cases seen elsewhere probably due to low population density and a hot and humid climate, the UN health agency said.

Africa recorded 34,706 deaths from 1,439,657 cases, according to an AFP tally on Friday -- far behind the other continents. The United States alone has 202,827 deaths from 6,979,937 cases.

"The transmission of COVID-19 in Africa was marked by relatively fewer infections which have subsided in the last two months," the World Health Organization said in a statement in French from its regional office in the Congo capital Brazzaville.

"In the last four weeks 77,147 new cases were recorded against 131,647 in the four preceding weeks," said the statement.

WHO said some of the worst-hit countries such as Algeria, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Madagascar, Nigeria, Senegal and South Africa had seen infections steadily fall in the past two months.

