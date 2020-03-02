UrduPoint.com
WHO Says Almost 9 Times More COVID-19 Cases Reported Outside China Than Inside China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 10:07 PM

Over the past 24 hours, almost nine times more cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were reported outside China than inside China, where the virus originated, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday

"Outside China, a total of 8,739 cases have been reported from 61 countries, with 127 deaths. In the last 24 hours there were almost nine times more COVID-19 cases reported outside China than inside China. The epidemics in the Republic of Korea, Italy, Iran and Japan are our greatest concern," Ghebreyesus said at a briefing.

He added that the WHO kept providing recommendations to countries on steps they could take amid the outbreak, expressing the belief that the world was capable of pushing the disease back.

"WHO is advising countries on actions they can take for each of the three these scenarios first case, first cluster, first evidence of community transmission. The basic actions in each scenario are the same, but the emphasis changes depending on which scenario a country is in. Our message to all countries is this is not a one-way street. We can push this virus back. Your actions now will determine the course of the outbreak in your country," Ghebreyesus added.

It is too early to declare a global coronavisus pandemic, since 130 countries have not reported a single case so far, the WHO director-general went on to say.

