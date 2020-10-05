WHO Says Around 10% of Global Population May Have Been Infected With COVID-19

Around 10 percent of the global population may have been infected with the coronavirus, and the vast majority of the people are still at risk, World Health Organization (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme Executive Director Michael Ryan said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Around 10 percent of the global population may have been infected with the coronavirus, and the vast majority of the people are still at risk, World Health Organization (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme Executive Director Michael Ryan said on Monday.

"Our current best estimates tell us that about 10 percent of the global population may have been infected by this virus, this varies depending on country, this varies from urban to rural, it varies between different groups, but what it does mean is that the vast majority of the world remains at risk. We know the pandemic will continue to evolve, but we also know we have the tools to work to suppress transmission and save lives right now, and they are at our disposal. The future depends on the choices that we collectively make," Ryan said at the WHO Executive board Special Session.