UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Says Around 10% Of Global Population May Have Been Infected With COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 05:13 PM

WHO Says Around 10% of Global Population May Have Been Infected With COVID-19

Around 10 percent of the global population may have been infected with the coronavirus, and the vast majority of the people are still at risk, World Health Organization (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme Executive Director Michael Ryan said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Around 10 percent of the global population may have been infected with the coronavirus, and the vast majority of the people are still at risk, World Health Organization (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme Executive Director Michael Ryan said on Monday.

"Our current best estimates tell us that about 10 percent of the global population may have been infected by this virus, this varies depending on country, this varies from urban to rural, it varies between different groups, but what it does mean is that the vast majority of the world remains at risk. We know the pandemic will continue to evolve, but we also know we have the tools to work to suppress transmission and save lives right now, and they are at our disposal. The future depends on the choices that we collectively make," Ryan said at the WHO Executive board Special Session.

Related Topics

World May From Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Prince ..

39 seconds ago

DG Rangers chairs high level meeting for Chehlum s ..

3 minutes ago

Having daughters is a sign that God is happy, says ..

42 minutes ago

India Negotiating Buying Russia's Sprut Light Tank ..

3 minutes ago

Citizens urge authorities to take action against p ..

3 minutes ago

DMIC reviews security, beautification, development ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.