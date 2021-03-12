UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Says Assessing Reports On Risks Related To AstraZeneca Vaccine Against COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 13 seconds ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 02:30 AM

WHO Says Assessing Reports on Risks Related to AstraZeneca Vaccine Against COVID-19

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) A spokesperson for the World Health Organization (WHO) told Sputnik that its Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety (GACVS) was carefully assessing the reports on risks related to the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19.

"The GACVS is carefully assessing the current reports on the Astra Zeneca vaccine. As soon as WHO has gained a full understanding of these events, the findings and any changes to current recommendations will be immediately communicated to the public," the spokesperson said on late Thursday.

Related Topics

World

Recent Stories

EU welcomes Libyan unity government

30 minutes ago

AED4.3 bn in credit facilities to UAE quarrying &a ..

2 hours ago

Met office indicates additional water requirement ..

2 hours ago

Alfa Romeo chief Vasseur positive for Covid-19, si ..

2 hours ago

Sweden's Crown Princess tests positive for Covid-1 ..

2 hours ago

New York to Lift Mandatory Quarantine for Domestic ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.