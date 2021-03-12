WHO Says Assessing Reports on Risks Related to AstraZeneca Vaccine Against COVID-19

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) A spokesperson for the World Health Organization (WHO) told Sputnik that its Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety (GACVS) was carefully assessing the reports on risks related to the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19.

"The GACVS is carefully assessing the current reports on the Astra Zeneca vaccine. As soon as WHO has gained a full understanding of these events, the findings and any changes to current recommendations will be immediately communicated to the public," the spokesperson said on late Thursday.