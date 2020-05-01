WHO Says Assured Coronavirus Natural in Origin, Notes Need for Identifying Natural Host

Executive Director of the World Health Organization (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme Michael J. Ryan said on Friday that the organization was sure that the coronavirus was natural in origin and stated that it was very important to establish a natural host for the virus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Executive Director of the World Health Organization (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme Michael J. Ryan said on Friday that the organization was sure that the coronavirus was natural in origin and stated that it was very important to establish a natural host for the virus.

Ryan's remark came during a media briefing where he was asked if the WHO believed that a laboratory in China's Wuhan Institute of Virology was the origin of this coronavirus and what actions did the organization take to establish an actual origin of the infection.

"We have listened again and again to numerous scientists who looked at the sequences and looked at this virus and we are assured that this virus is natural in origin.

And what is important is that we establish what the natural host for this virus is. And the Primary purpose of doing that is to ensure that we understand the virus more, we understand the animal, human interface and we understand how the animal-human species barrier was breached," Ryan said.

The US administration, including President Donald Trump, has repeatedly suggested that the virus had sprung out of the lab in Wuhan. China has refuted the allegations. However, the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence said on Thursday that intelligence assessments indicated a natural cause of the virus.