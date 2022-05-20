UrduPoint.com

WHO Says Aware Of 37 Confirmed Monkeypox Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2022 | 10:27 PM

WHO Says Aware of 37 Confirmed Monkeypox Cases

The World Health Organization has been notified of 37 confirmed monkeypox cases, with further 71 suspected cases under scrutiny, a WHO spokesman told Sputnik on Friday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) The World Health Organization has been notified of 37 confirmed monkeypox cases, with further 71 suspected cases under scrutiny, a WHO spokesman told Sputnik on Friday.

Tarik Jasarevic said that the UN health agency expected national governments to be on a lookout for more cases as the infectious disease continues to spread across Europe and North America.

Monkeypox is endemic in Africa but cases have recently been confirmed in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Spain and Sweden as well as in the United States, Canada and Australia.

The disease is not typically fatal and manifests itself through fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes, although Jasarevic said it may lead to medical complications.

He warned against linking the outbreak to the gay community, after the UK Health Security Agency said that those infected were predominantly "gay, bisexual or men who have sex with men.

"

Monkeypox is transmitted during close contact with infected skin lesions, droplets or body fluids, including sexual contact, or through contact with contaminated materials.

WHO said symptoms of monkeypox usually resolve on their own within two to three weeks. It said the extent of community transmission in Europe was not known but more cases were likely to be identified in the coming days.

"What is concerning is that some of the cases appear to have been acquired in the region without a link to travel to countries where monkeypox is known to be endemic," the agency said.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo, where the disease is endemic, has reported at least 1,284 suspected monkeypox cases since the start of this year. Fifty-eight patients died.

Related Topics

Africa World Australia United Nations Europe Canada France Died Germany Gay Lead Spain Italy United Kingdom Belgium United States Sweden Democratic Republic Of The Congo May

Recent Stories

Prime Minister urges business community to focus o ..

Prime Minister urges business community to focus on growth of export-oriented se ..

3 minutes ago
 KATI welcomes ban on import of non-essential luxur ..

KATI welcomes ban on import of non-essential luxury items

3 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal directs Railway authorities to speed u ..

Ahsan Iqbal directs Railway authorities to speed up CPEC ML-1 project

3 minutes ago
 PSG coach Pochettino in the dark over Mbappe futur ..

PSG coach Pochettino in the dark over Mbappe future

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner Rwp given additional charge of Chairm ..

Commissioner Rwp given additional charge of Chairman BISER

5 minutes ago
 FS, Chinese delegation discuss bilateral ties

FS, Chinese delegation discuss bilateral ties

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.