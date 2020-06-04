UrduPoint.com
WHO Says Aware Of Russia's Avifavir Drug Considered For Treating COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:45 AM

WHO Says Aware of Russia's Avifavir Drug Considered for Treating COVID-19

The World Health Organization (WHO) is aware of Russia's Avifavir Drug considered for the COVID-19 treatment and is waiting for results, Dr Soumya Swaminathan, WHO's chief scientist, said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) is aware of Russia's Avifavir Drug considered for the COVID-19 treatment and is waiting for results, Dr Soumya Swaminathan, WHO's chief scientist, said Wednesday.

"We have received information that Avifavir ...

has been tested and that the drug that's actually been created by the Russian Direct Investment Fund in conjunction with the Chemical Diversity Research Institute will be provided in Russian hospitals very soon. It's been developed and tested in clinical trials in Russia and we would very much like to see and the results of those trials and are eager to know if there are drugs there are effective and safe for the use of COVID-19 patients," the chief scientist told a press conference.

