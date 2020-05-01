WHO Says Belarus Should Immediately Boost Social Distancing Rules to Curb Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

Belarus should immediately tighten social distancing rules, otherwise daily new cases will continue climbing further, WHO Representative in the country Batyr Berdyklychev said Frida

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Belarus should immediately tighten social distancing rules, otherwise daily new cases will continue climbing further, WHO Representative in the country Batyr Berdyklychev said Friday.

It is not the first time that the World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended that Belarus, which has refrained from introducing economic lockdown or movement restrictions, put in place physical distancing and postpone all large public gatherings. It has also called on the nation to suspend non-essential businesses and introduce options for telework.

"The development of the epidemic largely depends on a nationwide response. The epidemic in Belarus has entered into a phase of local transmission of infection among the population, which requires immediate action to strengthen physical distancing measures.

The efforts of the health care sector alone are not sufficient at this stage to contain and slow down the epidemic," Berdyklychev told the tut.by portal.

He warned that "in absence of adequate physical distancing measures, we have no reason to expect a turnaround in the course of the epidemic."

Should the current situation continue, the country will see a further increase in new cases, he added.

The rate of increase of new coronavirus cases in Belarus, meanwhile, is one of the highest in Europe, he noted. According to Berdyklychev, the number of cases per 1 million people in Belarus is higher than in Baltic nations, Finland and Slovakia.

As of Thursday, the country updated its COVID-19 case count by 846 to 14,027. The death toll has reached 89.