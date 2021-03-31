UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Says China's Sinopharm, Sinovac Vaccines Meet Efficacy Standards

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 10:15 PM

WHO Says China's Sinopharm, Sinovac Vaccines Meet Efficacy Standards

Clinical trial data on Chinese coronavirus vaccines Sinopharm and Sinovac meets efficacy standards set by the World Health Organization, the UN agency's lead expert on immunization said Wednesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Clinical trial data on Chinese coronavirus vaccines Sinopharm and Sinovac meets efficacy standards set by the World Health Organization, the UN agency's lead expert on immunization said Wednesday.

The vaccine makers shared their data with the WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization last week, Alejandro Cravioto told reporters in Geneva.

"The information that the companies shared publicly at the meeting last week clearly indicates that they have levels of efficacy that would be compatible with the requirements," he said.

Cravioto added that both vaccines lacked data on trials in elderly patients and people with comorbidities. He stressed that further safety and efficacy studies were needed to assess the impact of the shots on sub-populations.

Related Topics

World United Nations China Geneva Lead Coronavirus

Recent Stories

In shift, Delta CEO blasts new Georgia voting law

22 seconds ago

LHC disposes of plea against use of slogan "Corona ..

24 seconds ago

Court gives Belgium 30 days to fix lockdown law

26 seconds ago

Religious scholar shot injured

28 seconds ago

Man With Chainsaw Apprehended at Slovenian Parliam ..

32 seconds ago

Israel Plans to Start Vaccinating Teenagers Aged 1 ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.