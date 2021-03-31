(@FahadShabbir)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Clinical trial data on Chinese coronavirus vaccines Sinopharm and Sinovac meets efficacy standards set by the World Health Organization, the UN agency's lead expert on immunization said Wednesday.

The vaccine makers shared their data with the WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization last week, Alejandro Cravioto told reporters in Geneva.

"The information that the companies shared publicly at the meeting last week clearly indicates that they have levels of efficacy that would be compatible with the requirements," he said.

Cravioto added that both vaccines lacked data on trials in elderly patients and people with comorbidities. He stressed that further safety and efficacy studies were needed to assess the impact of the shots on sub-populations.