WHO Says Concerned About Increase In Severe Cases Of COVID-19 In China

December 21, 2022

WHO Says Concerned About Increase in Severe Cases of COVID-19 in China

The rising number of severe cases of COVID-19 in China is of great concern, and the World Health Organization (WHO) is urging Beijing to focus its efforts on vaccinating risk groups, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

Tedros added that the WHO was supporting China in its vaccination efforts.

In order to conduct a comprehensive risk assessment of the situation in China, the organization needs more detailed information on the severity of the disease, and a number of hospitalizations in the country, Tedros added.

According to the Chinese National Health Commission, 2,286 new cases of coronavirus were detected in China over the past day. In total, as of December 16, 34,334 people contracted COVID in China.

