WHO Says COVID-19 Reinfection Rare, Calls for Thorough Research of Immune Response

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Cases of reinfection with the coronavirus disease are rare, Maria Van Kerkhove, the COVID-19 technical lead at the World Health Organization (WHO), said on Wednesday, adding that extensive research of reinfected patients was crucial.

"What is really important is that we look at the immune response in these particular individuals. Did they have an immune response from the first infection? And at the time of the second infection what did those antibodies look like? Did they decline? And if so, why? Were these immune-compromised patients?" Van Kerkhove told reporters.

The WHO epidemiologist noted that it was still too soon to make any generalized statements on the matter.

"We do have some examples that people can be reinfected, but it does not seem common," Van Kerkhove added.

In late August, several cases of COVID-19 reinfection were reported in Hong Kong, the United States, Europe and Ecuador.

The WHO has confirmed a total of 25.6 million COVID-19 cases in 216 countries and areas, including 852,758 fatalities.