WHO Says COVID-19 Still Disrupting Essential Health Services in 90% of Countries

Over 90% of countries are still experiencing disruptions in their essential health services owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, though the magnitude and the extent of those disruptions have decreased, a new survey by the WHO finds

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Over 90% of countries are still experiencing disruptions in their essential health services owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, though the magnitude and the extent of those disruptions have decreased, a new survey by the WHO finds.

"The second round of a World Health Organization 'pulse survey' reveals that over one year into the COVID-19 pandemic, substantial disruptions persist, with about 90% of countries still reporting one or more disruptions to essential health services, marking no substantial global change since the first survey conducted in the summer of 2020," the report said.

At the same time, according to the WHO, most countries reported progress regarding the extent of the disruptions, with over one-third of services affected as opposed to half in 2020.

Among the biggest issues respondents mentioned are insufficient medical workforce (66% of the countries), financial challenges (43%), lack of communication with patients and disruptions in supply chains, the survey said.

The pandemic reportedly had the biggest negative impact on day-to-day Primary care and long-term care for chronic conditions, rehabilitation, and palliative end-of-life care. About 20% of the countries still reported disruptions in life-saving emergency, critical and surgical services, while 40% experience difficulties in providing mental healthcare, cancer screening, treatments for tuberculosis, HIV and hepatitis B and C, as well as diabetes, contraception, urgent dental care and malnutrition.

To respond to the crisis, over half of the surveyed countries recruited additional medical staff, transferred patients to other care facilities or switched to alternative methods to delivering care, including providing care from home and using telemedicine.

However, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stressed that the governments and international organizations need to further step up efforts to prevent disruptions to essential healthcare, immunization, and malaria services.

"The survey highlights the need to intensify efforts and take additional steps to close gaps and strengthen services. It will be especially important to monitor the situation in countries that were struggling to provide health services before the pandemic," he said in a statement.

This survey covered 63 core health services in 216 countries and territories across the six WHO regions. The organization received a total of 135 responses from senior health ministry officials from January to March 2021.