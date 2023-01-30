UrduPoint.com

WHO Says COVID-19 Still Global Health Emergency

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2023 | 06:28 PM

The COVID-19 pandemic still continues to be a public health emergency of international concern, more the three years after the first known case was registered in China, the World Health Organization's (WHO) said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) The COVID-19 pandemic still continues to be a public health emergency of international concern, more the three years after the first known case was registered in China, the World Health Organization's (WHO) said on Monday.

"The WHO Director-General (Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus) concurs with the advice offered by the Committee regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and determines that the event continues to constitute a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC)," the WHO emergency committee on COVID-19 said in a statement.

At the same time, the committee acknowledged that the COVID-19 pandemic could be approaching a transition point, but the virus would remain a permanently established pathogen in humans and animals for the foreseeable future.

As of January 22, a total of over 664 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 with more than 6.7 million deaths have been registered worldwide since the start of the pandemic.

A PHEIC is WHO's official declaration of an emergency event that is defined as posing a public health hazard to other countries as a result of the international spread of a disease, potentially requiring a coordinated international response. Under the 2005 International Health Regulations, states are required by law to respond promptly to a PHEIC.

