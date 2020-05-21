UrduPoint.com
WHO Says COVID-19 Still Poses Threat, Warns About Possible Second Wave Of Pandemic

Thu 21st May 2020

WHO Says COVID-19 Still Poses Threat, Warns About Possible Second Wave of Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) COVID-19 still poses a threat to mankind as there is a possibility of the second wave of the pandemic, spokeswoman for the World Health Organization (WHO) in Russia Melita Vujnovic told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Addressing to residents of Russian regions, which are going to ease the coronavirus-linked restrictions, Vujnovic said that COVID-19 was still a threat.

"It is very important for people to understand that the threat is still in place ... Everywhere, where the first wave [of the pandemic] took place, there could also be the second wave," the WHO spokeswoman said on late Wednesday.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 4.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 327,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Russia has the second biggest number of coronavirus cases - 308,705 ones - with 85,392 recoveries and 2,972 fatalities. The worst-hit nation is the United States, with more than 1.5 million confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease.

