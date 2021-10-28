UrduPoint.com

WHO Says Covid Plan Needs $23.4 Bn Over Next Year

Umer Jamshaid Thu 28th October 2021 | 07:59 PM

WHO says Covid plan needs $23.4 bn over next year

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :The World Health Organization said Thursday its plan to secure and deploy vaccines, tests and treatments to combat the Covid-19 pandemic needed $23.4 billion over the next 12 months.

"The ACT-Accelerator partnership of leading global health agencies needs US $ 23.4 billion to help the most at-risk countries secure and deploy Covid-19 tools between now and September 2022," the WHO said in a statement.

