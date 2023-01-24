UrduPoint.com

WHO Says Doctor Abducted In Mali

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2023 | 10:07 PM

WHO says doctor abducted in Mali

The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that one of its doctors had been abducted in Mali, adding that the motivation behind an attack on his car was unclear

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that one of its doctors had been abducted in Mali, adding that the motivation behind an attack on his car was unclear.

"We deplore the abduction of WHO colleague Dr Mahamadou Diawara, who was taken by unidentified assailants from his car on January 23, in the town of Menaka in northern Mali," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference in Geneva.

Tedros said the UN health agency was working with local authorities to find out what had happened on Monday, adding: "Health workers should never be a target." In a statement, the WHO said it had deployed Diawara in Menaka since the beginning of 2020.

He had been leading efforts to provide medical care to communities that are often remote and face insecurity risks and violence.

"The driver of his car was also attacked, but the assailants left him behind and he is recovering from the incident," the statement said.

"The motive for the abduction is unclear.

"WHO extends our sympathies to the family of Dr Diawara and is working with local authorities to investigate the abduction and ensure our colleague's quick return to his family." Mali has been in the throes of a nearly 11-year security crisis triggered by a regional revolt in the north that developed into a full-blown jihadist insurgency.

Thousands have died, hundreds of thousands have fled their homes and devastating economic damage has been inflicted on one of the world's poorest countries.

Since August 2020, Mali has been ruled by the military, leading to a bust-up with France, the country's traditional ally, and closer ties with Russia.

Related Topics

Attack World United Nations Russia France Driver Car Died Mali Menaka Geneva January August 2020 Family From

Recent Stories

UN human trafficking report attributes crises for ..

UN human trafficking report attributes crises for hindering victim identificatio ..

2 minutes ago
 Govt's top priority to uplift under privileged seg ..

Govt's top priority to uplift under privileged segments: Pakistan Muslim League ..

2 minutes ago
 Lockheed Martin Reaches $66Bln in 2022 Sales With ..

Lockheed Martin Reaches $66Bln in 2022 Sales With $5.7Bln in Earnings - Statemen ..

2 minutes ago
 Bulgaria announces new general election on April 2 ..

Bulgaria announces new general election on April 2

2 minutes ago
 Busy Paris rail station shut after arsonists wreck ..

Busy Paris rail station shut after arsonists wreck cables

2 minutes ago
 US Justice Dept, Eight Attorney Generals to Sue Go ..

US Justice Dept, Eight Attorney Generals to Sue Google Over Advertising Abuse

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.